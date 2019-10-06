|
|
Thomas Pervell
Cape Canaveral, FL - Thomas Pervell passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital, Cocoa Beach, FL. He was 95 years old.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he resided in Parlin for 55 years and relocated to Cape Canaveral, FL, in 2010.
Prior to retiring in 1994, he was a toll collector for the NJ Turnpike Authority, in Edison, for 15 years. Before that he was a Manager at E.J. Korvettes Department Store.
He was active in the Sayreville Community as a County Committeeman (20 years), and on the Sayreville Planning and Recycling Committees.
Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II, who served in the European and South Pacific Operations.
He was predeceased by his wife, Claire (Chernoff), in July 2010.
Surviving are his son, Bradley Pervell of Cape Canaveral, FL, and his granddaughter, Kari Pervell, also of Cape Canaveral, FL.
A chapel service will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019, at 11:45 AM, at MOUNT SINAI MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Cranbury Road at Evergreen Blvd., East Brunswick, with interment to follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge. For directions, please visit www.msmc.us.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019