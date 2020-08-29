1/1
Thomas "Tommy" Peterson
1959 - 2020
Thomas "Tommy" Peterson

New Brunswick - Thomas "Tommy" Peterson, 61, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at his home in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

Mr. Peterson was born July 16, 1959 in New Brunswick, New Jersey to the late Emil and Frances (Melnick) Peterson. He was a lifelong resident of Somerset and New Brunswick, NJ.

Tommy had been a talented self-employed auto mechanic and plumber for many years. He loved fishing, camping and being outdoors. He also enjoyed a good boxing match and a fantastic steak. Tommy will be missed and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and acquaintances, for the unique ways he touched their lives.

Mr. Peterson was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Emil Peterson.

He is survived by two beautiful daughters, Hannah Peterson and Katie Peterson; his brothers, William and Matthew Peterson; his sisters, Emily Perry, Valorie Rizzo, Rachel Peterson and Susan O'Connell; his good friend, Tom Furmick and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. All other services will be private under the care of the Gleason Funeral Home.

Heavens got you now, so behave yourself up there.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gleason Funeral Home
1360 Hamilton St.
Somerset, NJ 08873
(732) 545-0700
