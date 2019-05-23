Services
South Plainfield Funeral Home
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 756-2800
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
South Plainfield Funeral Home
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
9:00 AM
South Plainfield Funeral Home
2456 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Pisack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Pisack

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Pisack Obituary
Thomas Pisack

South Plainfield - Thomas Pisack, 72, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at home.

Born in Wilkes - Barre, PA to the late Edward and Anna Pisack, Tom has been a resident of South Plainfield since 1978.

Honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in 1967, Tom retired from Rite Aid as a retail manager. He volunteered with the Fish origination in Piscataway as well as the Salvation Army.

Tom, a devoted communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa in South Plainfield, was always willing to lend a helping hand to the parishioners of the church and help in any capacity that he could.

Surviving are his wife Margo (Howe) Pisack of South Plainfield; two sons, Thomas Jr. "Skip" and Christopher Pisack also of South Plainfield; four grandchildren, Rayne, Athena, Erik and Leah and friend Michelle Burdash.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9AM in the South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church at 10AM.

Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.

Family and friends may gather on Friday from 4-8PM in the Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, PO Box 1959 Atlanta, GA 30301.

To leave condolences please see www.southplainfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now