Thomas Pisack
South Plainfield - Thomas Pisack, 72, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at home.
Born in Wilkes - Barre, PA to the late Edward and Anna Pisack, Tom has been a resident of South Plainfield since 1978.
Honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in 1967, Tom retired from Rite Aid as a retail manager. He volunteered with the Fish origination in Piscataway as well as the Salvation Army.
Tom, a devoted communicant of Our Lady of Czestochowa in South Plainfield, was always willing to lend a helping hand to the parishioners of the church and help in any capacity that he could.
Surviving are his wife Margo (Howe) Pisack of South Plainfield; two sons, Thomas Jr. "Skip" and Christopher Pisack also of South Plainfield; four grandchildren, Rayne, Athena, Erik and Leah and friend Michelle Burdash.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9AM in the South Plainfield Funeral Home, 2456 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in Our Lady of Czestochowa RC Church at 10AM.
Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Family and friends may gather on Friday from 4-8PM in the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, PO Box 1959 Atlanta, GA 30301.
To leave condolences please see www.southplainfieldfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News on May 23, 2019