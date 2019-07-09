|
Thomas R. Bruno
Bound Brook - Thomas R. Bruno, 62, lost his courageous battle to Parkinson's - MSA at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019 with his loving wife by his side. Son of the late Sabatino and Angela Bruno, Tom was born in Plainfield and lived in Westfield and Scotch Plains before moving to Bound Brook 7 years ago. Tom was a service manager for Kemper Kia. He was an avid New York Yankees and Rutgers fan, golfer, car enthusiast, and member of the Garwood Athletic Club. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his devoted wife, Therese A. Clegg of Bound Brook; son, Gregory T. Bruno and wife, Madeline of Forked River; step-son, James W. Gruszecki and wife, Melissa of Phillipsburg; sister, Laura Appezzato and husband, Angelo of Fanwood; caregiver, Sally; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephew and his beloved dog, "Patches". Visiting hours will be held from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Prayers will be said 9AM at the funeral home on Friday, July 12, 2019, followed by a 10AM funeral mass at Blessed Sacrament Church in Martinsville. Burial will then follow at Bound Brook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bound Brook Rescue Squad.
Published in Courier News on July 9, 2019