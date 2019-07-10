|
Thomas Robert Beres
East Brunswick - THOMAS ROBERT BERES lost his long battle with Alzheimer's disease on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was 69.
Born in Elizabeth, he grew up in Sayreville before moving to East Brunswick 39 years ago.
In his teenage years, he was awarded a Commendation for saving a young boy from drowning at Sulfurs Pond in Sayreville. A captain of his high school football team, he wrestled and was a boy scout.
Prior to his illness, he worked in sales for over 30 years. He was active in the East Brunswick Soccer Club, coaching his daughter's teams.
He enjoyed playing golf, spending time at the beach, and a nice cold beer.
In his last years, he spent his days at the Parker Day Program and Nursing Home at River Road.
Surviving are his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Ellen; their daughter, Emily Fields, son-in-law, Timothy, and his expected grandson, Owen Thomas, of Dublin, PA; sister, Dianna Anderson, her husband, David, and nieces Kristin and Hailey, of Middlesex, NJ.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, at 8:15 AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, followed by a 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, South River. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Brunswick.
Friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11, from 4:00 -7:00 PM. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at .
Published in Home News Tribune on July 10, 2019