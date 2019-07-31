|
|
Thomas S. Gahrmann
Spotswood - Thomas S. Gahrmann (Tom), devoted husband and father, beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, nephew, cousin and loyal friend, left us after a brief illness early in the morning Monday, July 29, 2019. Born on January 30, 1954, Tom resided in Spotswood, New Jersey since 1962.
Tom enjoyed a full and meaningful life with great interest in gardening, sports, art and music. He was always eager when participating in his family's artistic creations, and from his earliest days was happiest when spending time outdoors. Consummate New York Mets fan, local sports advocate, fisherman, and golfer, running became his passion.
Faithful and kind, through teaching he contributed to his community. Tom always found time for children and was a loved Sunday School teacher at Spotswood Reformed Church as well as Chapel School Leader at Cornerstone School.
With 41 years married to his high school sweetheart, Colleen Sweeney, Tom became a strong and loving partner. Blessed with two beautiful daughters, Mara and Mia, they were caring and dedicated parents. A father with great enthusiasm and patience, Tom was always a fun and happy Dad.
He leaves behind his wife, Colleen, daughters, Mara and Mia, his sister Virginia Gahrmann Rose (Bruce) and brother, Dennis Gahrmann. Tom was a wonderful uncle to his three nephews, Dylan (Sarah), Eli and Aydin Rose. His sister-in-law, Mary Sweeney (John), Pop, aunts, uncles and cousins will be missing his kind attention. Tom, through his charm and good sense of humor, had a large number of good and valued friends (new and old) whose lives were enriched by his constant caring and support.
Tom was the first son of Gustav and Eileen Gahrmann both deceased.
The family will be receiving friends and family at Spotswood Funeral Home, 475 Main Street, Spotswood on Thursday, August 1st from 2:00-4:00 PM and 7:00-9:00 PM. There will be a funeral liturgy held at 11:00 AM on Friday at the Spotswood Reformed Church, 429 Main Street, Spotswood.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to the Popcorn Park Zoo at 1 Humane Way, Forked River, New Jersey 08731 or online at https://www.ahscares.org/ContentPage/2936. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.spotswoodfh.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 31, 2019