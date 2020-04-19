|
Thomas "Tommy" Samuel
Sayreville - Thomas "Tommy" Samuel, age 73, of Sayreville, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in South Amboy, on March 6th, 1947, to Walter & Ann Czernikowski Samuel, he was a lifelong borough resident. Before his retirement in 2009, he was employed in the maintenance department for the Sayreville Board of Education at School for 39 years. Prior to that, he was employed in the family business, Sayreville Plumbing & Heating, as a plumber's assistant. Tommy was a communicant of Saint Stanislaus Kostka R. C. Church in Sayreville where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and has always been recognized as one of the hardest workers, at the church, especially at the parish annual carnival. He was also a 3rd-degree member of Sayreville Knights of Columbus Our Lady of Victory Council 2061 and an avid and passionate N.Y. Yankee Fan.
He was predeceased by his parents Walter & Ann Samuel his sister in law Alicia Samuel and his nephew Marc Samuel. Surviving are his loving and devoted siblings and their spouses Carol & Ron Kadi, David & Debra Samuel and Michael & Maura Samuel, also his adoring nieces and nephews Mark & Amanda Kadi, Douglas Samuel, Matthew Samuel, Andrew Samuel and Taylor Dougherty and his great-niece and nephew Mia Ann & Samuel W. Kadi. He will be greatly missed by his many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers donations in Tommy's Memory should be made to Saint Stanislaus Kostka School Endowment Fund.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of the M.A. Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, N.J. Letters of condolence can be left at www.Maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020