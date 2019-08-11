|
Thomas Sensakovic
Hanover, PA - Thomas Sensakovic, 65, of Hanover, PA passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
He was born in Rahway, NJ and was a resident of Monmouth Junction, NJ for 30 years. He was a member of the Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad and received the Barry Indik Memorial Award for his service in the South Brunswick Community. Thomas was an avid bowler and Green Bay Packers fan. He was very kind and generous and had an amazing sense of humor.
Predeceased by his parents William and Sophie (Jablonski) Sensakovic Sr.; he is survived by his wife of 40 years Nadine S. (Seguine) Sensakovic; his daughter Justice Sensakovic; his sister Jean (Vladimir) Jadro; his brother William (Joy) Sensakovic Jr.; his many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his dogs Libby and Lila.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Rd. At New Rd., Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852.
Funeral will begin at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at St. Cecilia's Church, 10 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Memorial donations may be made to the Monmouth Junction First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 5, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852 or to the South Brunswick Citizens for Independent Living, 100 Woods Ln., Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019