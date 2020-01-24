|
Thomas Sutphen
Middlesex - Thomas Sutphen, 80, passed away in the early hours of Friday, January 24, 2020 at the All American Assisted Living in Hillsborough. Born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Charles and Florence (Beasly) Sutphen, Thomas spent his childhood in Somerville and settled to Middlesex to raise his family.
In 2010, Thomas retired from ShopRite of Hillsborough where he worked as a Manager. Prior to, he was a manager for the former Woolworths located in Somerville. His passion in life was spending time outdoors, especially in his yard and garden. A talented baseball player in high school, his love for baseball carried throughout his life as an avid fan of the NY Yankees.
Thomas enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family. Attending all of his grandchildren's sporting events was important to him, especially following them during their high school and college years, not missing a game.
A true humble gentleman, he was always the first to offer help to those in need and will be missed dearly by all those that knew him.
Predeceased by his brother Wayne, Thomas leaves behind his loving and supportive family; daughter Patricia Lauria and her husband William of Middlesex, Thomas, II of Port Charlotte, FL and Julie Platten and her husband Alfred, Jr. also of Middlesex, grandchildren; Kelsey Licato and her husband JR, Katie and Amy Lauria and Alfred and Jacob Platten and his sister Janice Malpas Loss of Florida.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Beginning 7:30 pm, a concluding religious service will be held.
At a later date, Thomas will be buried with his parents in New Cemetery in Somerville. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to the () would be appreciated.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020