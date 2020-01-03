|
Thomas William Zrinko
Thomas William Zrinko, 69, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, peacefully in his sleep.
Thomas was born Dec. 05, 1950, in Irvington, NJ and lived with his Daughter and family in Cary, NC He worked as the Director of Maintenance for Genesis Healthcare prior to retiring in 2016.
He is survived by his three children, son, Thomas William Zrinko, Willow Spring, NC; his Daughter, Diana Jean McKnight, Cary, NC; Son, Frank John Zrinko, Milltown, NJ. Thomas is also survived by his five grandchildren, Mary Zrinko, Tyler McKnight, Raina Zrinko, Tommy Zrinko and Gabrielle McKnight, as well as two brothers, Russell Zrinko of Levittown, PA and Paul Zrinko of Lawrenceville, NJ; as well as his nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Zrinko and Jean Sprague Zrinko and a sister, Karen LaCanna.
Thomas was an avid Golfer and loved to travel to Florida and New Hampshire with a stop in NJ throughout the year spending time with his closest friends who became part of his family. For those who knew him, always remember, "it is what it is", "Who loves ya baby", "Life is good" and "Every day is Saturday."
Per Thomas's wishes no services will be held. He will be cremated at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Garner, NC
To contact the family please contact Bryan-Lee Funeral Home in Raleigh, NC at 919-832-8225.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020