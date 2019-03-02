Services
1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Manchester Township - Thomas W. Wilson, age 82, of The Pines at Whiting, Whiting section of Manchester Township, NJ died on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at home. Born in East Orange, NJ, he lived in Old Bridge, NJ for over 40 years before moving to Whiting 22 years ago.

Mr. Wilson was the Projects and Systems Coordinator for the Old Bridge Township Municipal Utilities Authority, Old Bridge, NJ, for over 25 years. He was a former member of the Old Bridge Elks Lodge and the Old Bridge Lions Club and enjoyed playing golf at the Lakehurst Naval Station.

He is survived by his wife of almost 63 years, Jeanne (Eugenia); his children, Linda Colvard of Chattanooga, TN and Laura Chivers of Jacksonville, NC; six grandchildren, Beverly Smith of Jacksonville, FL; Commander Stephen Chivers (USN), of Norfolk, VA; Shawn Chivers of Charlotte, NC; Kevin Bivona of Pittsburgh, PA; John Bivona of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA; and Tiffany Gann of Michigan; six great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson on the way.

Services were private under the direction of Horizon Funeral and Cremation Services, 1329 Route 37 West, Toms River.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019
