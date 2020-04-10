Services
Timothy J. Murphy Obituary
Timothy J. Murphy

Formerly Clark and Elizabeth - Timothy J. Murphy, 93, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Whispering Knoll Assisted Living in Edison.

Born and raised in in Elizabeth, Tim is a retired as Senior Captain of the Elizabeth Fire Department where he was active with the department from 1949-1991. He also resided in Clark with his late wife, Dorothy, for a number of years before relocating to Edison 4 years ago.

In his younger years, Tim also worked for the central railroad of New Jersey. He is an honorable discharged veteran of the United States Marine Corps where Tim proudly served upon the USS Minneapolis during WWII.

When he wasn't offering his time and services with the Elizabeth Fire Department, Tim coached boys baseball.

Predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy (Waltonowski) Murphy and two sons, Dennis Murphy and Vincent Murphy; surviving are his four children, Kathleen Uhrin and husband Frank, Timothy Murphy, Jr., John Murphy and Mary Makowksi and husband Edward.

He will also be missed by his nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Tim will be laid to rest with Dorothy at St. Gertrude's Cemetery.

Funeral services are private and under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
