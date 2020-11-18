Timothy J. Petersen



Fords - Timothy J Petersen, 33 of Fords, died Monday November 16, 2020.



Born on November 4, 1987 in Edison, NJ, he lived in Fords and Florida before returning to Fords . He was a Night Shift Supervisor at Wawa Markets in Aberdeen for the last 2 years. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Perth Amboy.



He was predeceased by his Brother Kevin Robert Petersen, his Grandparents: Nicholas Shevchenko,Sr., Audrey & William Petersen.



He is survived by his daughter: Elizabeth Grace Petersen of Enfield Connecticut, his Parents: Wayne and Judi (nee Shevchenko ) Petersen of Fords, his Brothers: Christopher Petersen of Flowery Branch Georgia and Kevin Nicholas Petersen of Fords. He is also survived by his Maternal Grandmother: Suzanna Shevchenko of Hopelawn, many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.



Donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital would be appreciated.



We will begin to leave Saturday 8:15 a.m. from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street Perth Amboy, for a 9 a.m. Liturgy at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Alpine Cemetery, Visiting Hours will be Friday 3-7 p.m.









