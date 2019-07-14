|
|
To Our
Precious Son
Timothy P. Gaboda
08/29/1974 - 07/14/2005
Time passes but not one day goes by that you are not here in our hearts.
The day you died was not just a date on a calendar, it was the day when our very existence changed forever. We had to relearn how to survive each day. Grief is like living two lives. One we pretend that everything is ok and one where your heart cries in pain for the rest of your life.
We love and miss you everyday and every minute!
Your Loving Family Forever
Published in Courier News on July 14, 2019