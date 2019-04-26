|
|
Todd Evan Napravnik
Piscataway - Todd Evan Napravnik, 36, of Piscataway, passed away on April 23, 2019.
He was born in Rahway and has resided in Piscataway for the past 34 years.
Todd was employed for the past 2 years as a postal worker for the US Postal Office in Rahway.
He graduated from Piscataway High School in 2000 and attended Monmouth University.
Todd was an avid fan of both the NY Yankees and NY Giants.
Surviving are his parents, Stanley and Robin (Mayerowitz); the love of his life, Keri Ciasulli; his godmother and aunt, Jodi Snyder; many aunts and uncles and beloved cousins; and his dogs, Toby and Maddox.
Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM with a service at 3PM at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords.
In lieu of flowers," Be kind to everyone and pay it forward".
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 26, 2019