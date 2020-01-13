|
Toni Kazeleski (Nemes)
Manville - Passed away peacefully on. January 11, 2020 with her family surrounding her with love.
She is predeceased by her parents Andrew and Helen Nemes, brothers and sisters and most recently her son Glenn.
She is survived by her husband Frank of 58 years, her devoted daughter Jill Weikel and the loves of her life, grandsons Randy and Jerry Weikel and her dog Bear.
She also will be sadly missed by Nancy, a dear friend (who considered mom as another mother).
Toni worked 35 years at Foothill Acres Nursing Home before retiring.
She bowled on womens' leagues for many years and enjoyed playing pinochle with her sisters and mother every friday.
Toni loved her family with every breath she had and will be missed so very much.
Services will be private.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020