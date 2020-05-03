|
Toni Marie Cacciola Knox
Edison - Toni Marie Cacciola Knox 72, of Edison, entered into eternal rest April 29, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in New Brunswick and was a lifelong resident of Edison.
Toni was an Inside Sales Clerk at Samson Electric in South Plainfield formerly in Perth Amboy for 40 years before retiring in 2018.
She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fords and the Clara Barton Neighborhood Preservation. Toni had a great love of butterflies and sunsets at the beach with her husband.
Toni is survived by her husband Peter B. Knox, her sons Peter J. "PJ" and his wife Nancy of Morristown, and Anthony D. "Tony" and his wife Jennifer of Edison, and her grandchildren Johanna, William, Cecilia, Lucy, Kyle, and Kaitlynn.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fords NJ or the St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 3 to May 4, 2020