Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Toni Knox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Toni Marie Cacciola Knox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Toni Marie Cacciola Knox Obituary
Toni Marie Cacciola Knox

Edison - Toni Marie Cacciola Knox 72, of Edison, entered into eternal rest April 29, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was born in New Brunswick and was a lifelong resident of Edison.

Toni was an Inside Sales Clerk at Samson Electric in South Plainfield formerly in Perth Amboy for 40 years before retiring in 2018.

She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fords and the Clara Barton Neighborhood Preservation. Toni had a great love of butterflies and sunsets at the beach with her husband.

Toni is survived by her husband Peter B. Knox, her sons Peter J. "PJ" and his wife Nancy of Morristown, and Anthony D. "Tony" and his wife Jennifer of Edison, and her grandchildren Johanna, William, Cecilia, Lucy, Kyle, and Kaitlynn.

All services are private due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fords NJ or the St. Jude Children's Cancer Research Hospital.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 3 to May 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Toni's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -