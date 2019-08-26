|
|
Tony Dellaventura
Plainfield - Tony Dellaventura, 91, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at JFK Haven Hospice in JFK Medical Center, Edison.
A lifelong resident of Plainfield, Tony was a communicant of St Bernard of Clairvaux and St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church where he served as an usher for many years.
Tony served with the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1952, he continued in the Army Reserves until 1956 where he was awarded with a Korean Service Medal, 3 Bronze Stars and an United Nations Service Medal. He went onto work and retire from National Starch Chemical in Plainfield after 42 years of dedicated service.
An avid golfer, Tony enjoyed watching NY Yankees baseball as well as the stock market and taking trips to New York City. Tony was also a life long member of the Maddalonese Society.
Predeceased by 8 brothers and sisters; surviving are his brother, Dominick Dellaventura of Smithville and sister, Josephine Dellaventura of Plainfield as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 9:45AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield NJ 07080 followed by a funeral mass in St Bernard of Clairvaux and St. Stanislaus Kostka RC Church, Plainfield at 11AM.
Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Family and friends may gather on Tuesday from 3-6PM in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's memory to JFK Haven Hospice, 65 James Street, Edison NJ.
To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 26, 2019