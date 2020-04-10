Services
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracey Handschin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracey L. Handschin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracey L. Handschin Obituary
Tracey L. Handschin

North Brunswick - Tracey L. Handschin died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home in North Brunswick of a brief illness. She was 55.

Born in Elizabeth to the late Warren and Judith (Bodner) Handschin, she was a lifelong North Brunswick Township resident. She was a security officer for the North Brunswick Township Schools for over 10 years before retiring in 2018.

Ms. Handschin was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.

Surviving are her two daughters - Brittany L. Razzano and Erica L. Razzano, both of North Brunswick; her son Nicholas E. Razzano of North Brunswick; her sister Tara L. Handschin and her husband David Bekus of Montgomery Township; and her fiancé Frank Pugliatti of Mamaroneck, New York.

Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -