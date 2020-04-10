|
|
Tracey L. Handschin
North Brunswick - Tracey L. Handschin died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at her home in North Brunswick of a brief illness. She was 55.
Born in Elizabeth to the late Warren and Judith (Bodner) Handschin, she was a lifelong North Brunswick Township resident. She was a security officer for the North Brunswick Township Schools for over 10 years before retiring in 2018.
Ms. Handschin was a communicant of St. Mary of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in New Brunswick.
Surviving are her two daughters - Brittany L. Razzano and Erica L. Razzano, both of North Brunswick; her son Nicholas E. Razzano of North Brunswick; her sister Tara L. Handschin and her husband David Bekus of Montgomery Township; and her fiancé Frank Pugliatti of Mamaroneck, New York.
Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 10, 2020