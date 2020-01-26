Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Travis Howell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travis Howell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Travis Howell Jr. Obituary
Travis Howell Jr.

Old Bridge - Travis Howell Jr., 24, passed away on January 21, 2020 at his residence. Born in Newark, New Jersey, he lived in Old Bridge.

Travis is survived by his parents Travis Sr. and Latesha Howell; brothers, Latee Hilliard and Tyshaun Howell; sisters, Bliss Hamilton, Clarissa Hamilton, Brittany Howell and Bria Howell; and his grandmother, Janet Brown.

Viewing will be Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. Cremation will be private.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Travis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -