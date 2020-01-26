|
|
Travis Howell Jr.
Old Bridge - Travis Howell Jr., 24, passed away on January 21, 2020 at his residence. Born in Newark, New Jersey, he lived in Old Bridge.
Travis is survived by his parents Travis Sr. and Latesha Howell; brothers, Latee Hilliard and Tyshaun Howell; sisters, Bliss Hamilton, Clarissa Hamilton, Brittany Howell and Bria Howell; and his grandmother, Janet Brown.
Viewing will be Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. Cremation will be private.
Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020