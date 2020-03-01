Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Jamesburg
175 Gatzmer Ave
Jamesburg, NJ
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Presbyterian Church of Jamesburg
175 Gatzmer Ave
Jamesburg, NJ
Resources
Rev. Travis M. Davidson

Rev. Travis M. Davidson Obituary
Rev. Travis M Davidson

Monroe Twp - Rev. Travis M Davidson, 44, Monroe Twnsp, died February 25, 2020 at Penn Medicine, Plainsboro. Born in Somerville, NJ. Founder and Pastor of Grace Tabernacle Family Worship Center, Monroe Twsp. Surviving are his wife, Zakiya A., 2 children, Aiden and Langstyn, father, Larry Milligan (Dana) and 5 siblings, 2 grandmothers and a host of relatives. Viewing is 6-9 pm, Wed., March 4, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Service will be 11am, Thurs., March 5, at Presbyterian Church of Jamesburg, 175 Gatzmer Ave., Jamesburg. Following a Viewing from 9am, until the time of Service. Burial will be at Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
