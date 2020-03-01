|
|
Rev. Travis M Davidson
Monroe Twp - Rev. Travis M Davidson, 44, Monroe Twnsp, died February 25, 2020 at Penn Medicine, Plainsboro. Born in Somerville, NJ. Founder and Pastor of Grace Tabernacle Family Worship Center, Monroe Twsp. Surviving are his wife, Zakiya A., 2 children, Aiden and Langstyn, father, Larry Milligan (Dana) and 5 siblings, 2 grandmothers and a host of relatives. Viewing is 6-9 pm, Wed., March 4, at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford St., New Brunswick. Service will be 11am, Thurs., March 5, at Presbyterian Church of Jamesburg, 175 Gatzmer Ave., Jamesburg. Following a Viewing from 9am, until the time of Service. Burial will be at Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg.
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020