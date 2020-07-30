1/1
Tullio Nieman
Tullio Nieman, 66 passed away at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine on July 26th after a long illness. He was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey the son of the late Dr. Solomon Z. and Anna Marie Nieman.

The family moved to Somerset, New Jersey in 1955.Tullio graduated from Franklin High School in Somerset, N.J. in 1972. After graduation he attended the University of Maine at Farmington graduating with a Bachelor's Degree, and the University of Maine at Orono receiving a Master's Degree. He was employed as a Director of Student Activities at a number of Colleges and Universities including, Colby College, Fitchburg State College, Southern Connecticut State College, and Drew University. Tullio spent the last years of his life in Belgrade Lakes and Farmington, Maine.

He loved the State of Maine and enjoyed fishing on Long Pond in Belgrade Lakes, Maine. He also enjoyed Major League Baseball, Broadway shows, music, the N.Y. Yankees, N.Y Knicks and N. Y. Rangers. He is survived by his brother Antonio Nieman and his wife Nancy of Somerset N.J., brother Donato Nieman and his wife Roberta and his nephews Zachary and Jacob Nieman of Kendall Park N.J. Services will be private. Contributions in Tullio's memory made be made to the Seven Lakes Alliance, P.O. 250, Belgrade Lakes Maine 04918.

To share memories of Tullio or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com




Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland
660 Brighton Avenue
Portland, ME 04102
207-878-3246
