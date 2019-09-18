|
T.W. Fair
Tampa, FL - T.W. Fair, Jr., 72, died Sept. 4, 2019 in Tampa,FL. Born in Trenton, NJ to the late Ruth Jackson and T.W. Fair, Sr. Formerly of New Brunswick. Also predeceased by his step-father, Fred Jackson and ex-wife, Delores Fair and a brother, Otis Towns. Surviving are five daughters, Crystal Leach of Tampa, FL, Misty Fair of Somerset, Leisa Bryant of So. River, Peronica Swaby and Hermanshia Agerston, 11 grandchildren, siblings, Alvin Fair, Antionette Alston, Yvonne Bright, Freddie, Lorraine Eaton, Geraldine and Carol Jackson, Veronica Davila, Idella McCutchen, Wallace Francis, Camile Vaughn and Michelle Fair. Viewing is from 9-10am, Sat., Sept. 21 at Sharon Baptist Church, 25 Howard St., New Brunswick. Service will follow at 10am. Burial will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, Freehold. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 18, 2019