Resources
Tymko (Tom) Kitt

Tymko (Tom) Kitt Obituary
Tymko (Tom) Kitt

Bedminster - Tymko (Tom) Kitt passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at his home in Bedminster, NJ. He was 90.

Visitation will be Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5 - 9 PM at Valley Memorial Funeral Home, 1012 Valley Rd., Gillette, NJ and Tuesday, July 16, 2019, from 9:30 - 10:30 AM. A Funeral Service will be at 10:30 AM at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Bernardsville. For more information and online condolences visit valleymemorialfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier News on July 14, 2019
