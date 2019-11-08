Services
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Zarephath Christian Church, Life Center
2 Chapel Drive
Zarephath, NJ
Ulla Margareta Thorkildsen Obituary
Ulla Margareta Thorkildsen passed away at the age of 84 on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 at the Rehab at River's Edge, Raritan, NJ. Ulla was born on March 3, 1935 in Skelleftea, Sweden to her parents Ester and Gunnar Furberg. Ulla will be remembered as an amazing cook, caterer and seamstress. She was an avid reader, loved to fish, and enjoyed being outdoors often found in her garden. Ulla loved her homeland of Sweden, she settled in the town of Griggstown where she resided the past 57 years. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband John Thorkildsen Sr. of Griggstown, NJ; her daughter and son-in-law, Ingrid and Robert Sanislo of Bloomsbury, NJ; her son and daughter-in-law, John and Lynn Thorkildsen of Flanders, NJ; her brother Rolf Furberg and her sister Inger Jansson both of Sweden; and her five grandchildren, Alyssa Brown, Brittany Thieme, Faith Mehesy, Nicolette Thorkildsen, and Cameron Thorkildsen; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Bernt Furberg of Sweden.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 11th at Zarephath Christian Church, Life Center, 2 Chapel Drive, Zarephath, NJ at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to contribute in memory of Ulla Thorkildsen to the your donation can be mailed to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online www.dementiasociety.org/donate. Arrangements are by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
