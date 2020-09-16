1/1
V. William DiBuono

Somerset - 97, died September 13, 2020.V. William was born in Atlamura, Italy and formerly of Hillside and Bridgewater before moving to Somerset in 2005. He graduated from Seton Hall University with a BS degree and continued his education at Fordham University Law School. V. William was a self-employed attorney in Newark for many years. In 1963, he was appointed Superior Court Judge for Union County, retiring in 1983. V. William then was the CEO at Atlas Tool Company in Hillside for 6 years. He was a Hillside council member from 1954-1960 and became the town mayor in 1957. He was the Hillside Township Judge from 1961-1963. V. William was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Kiwanis Club in Hillside. He was a veteran of the United States Army ranking as Sergeant during World War II. In his spare time, he enjoyed flying airplanes, loved cooking, and was an avid NY Yankee fan. V. William will be sadly missed by all.

He is predeceased by his wife Eleanor DiBuono who passed away in 2016 and daughter Lauren Goodman.

Surviving are his two sons Mark DiBuono M.D., and his wife Denise, and Vito William DiBuono Jr., and his wife Vincenza; grandchildren Matthew, Ryan, and Vita DiBuono.

Services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce Van Arsdale Funeral Home, 111 Gaston Avenue, Somerville. Interment of ashes will take place at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Hillside with a celebration of life to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105-3678. To send condolences, visit www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
