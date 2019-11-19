|
|
Van Dyke J. Pollitt
Fanwood - Van Dyke J. Pollitt of Fanwood NJ passed away on Nov 10th 2019 at age 87. Dyke is survived by his wife of 66 years Marcena O'Brien Pollitt, his son Norman Pollitt and his wife Carol Pollitt of Scotch Plains and his daughter Marcy Pollitt and her husband Fred Hirsch of Saugerties NY.
The Memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on November 30th at the Fanwood Presbyterian Church, 74 South Martine Ave, Fanwood New Jersey. The service will be at 11:00 with a reception following in the dining room of the church.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate you to consider a donation of your choice to or the Fanwood Scotch Plains YMCA in his name. For the complete obituary, visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com
Published in Courier News & Home News Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019