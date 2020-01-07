|
Vera A. Dorn
Milltown - Vera A. Dorn of Milltown, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on January 6, 2020 at her home. She was 91 years old. Vera was a twirler for South River HS, a member of the Milltown FD Ladies Auxiliary, and an avid Rutgers basketball fan. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald Dorn and parents Harry and Anna Durovich; seven sisters Mary, Olga, Zenia, and Anna Durovich, Nina Jaysnovitch, Helen Major, and Kathryn Weisner; and three brothers Harry, Nicholas, and Michael Durovich. Vera is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Family and friends will be received Thursday 3-7pm at the Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home of Milltown. The panachida will be celebrated Thursday 7pm. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated Friday 10am at Sts. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, South River followed by burial in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to the Milltown Fire Dept., 39 Washington Ave., Milltown, NJ 08850 or Sts. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 76 Whitehead Ave., South River, NJ 08882. www.bronsonandguthleinfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020