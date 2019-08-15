|
Vera Hudy
Hillsborough - Vera Hudy, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Avalon in Hillsborough, NJ. Vera was born in Manville, NJ on August 15, 1925 the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Krzysztow) Hudy.
Vera was predeceased by her lifelong friend David E. Alpaugh and by her brothers John Krzysztow, Leo J. Wojtasek, Bolek (Bill) S. Wojtasek, Benjamin Wojtaszek and Paul J. Wojtasek. Vera leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving niece Elaine M. Krzysztow of Bound Brook, NJ, her nephews John Krzysztow and wife Charlene of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Frank Krzysztow and wife JoAnn of Apex, NC and Stephen Wojtaszek of Vero Beach, FL, by her great nephews Brian Krzysztow, Scott Krzysztow and Jeffrey Krzysztow and by her Goddaughter Michelle Krzysztow. She is also survived by three Great-Great Nephews, a Great-Great Niece, a Great-Great-Great Nephew and by three Great-Great- Great Nieces.
Vera was a longtime resident of Manville, NJ before moving to Hillsborough, NJ four years ago.. She was communicant of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church (Christ the Redeemer Parish) in Manville, NJ. Vera began her career as a Legal Secretary for Paul G. Fleischer, Attorney where she worked for 18 years. She then went to work as an Accounting Technician for the Government at the Lyons V.A, Medical Center, Basking Ridge, NJ. Vera then moved to California where she worked as a Supervisory Operating Accountant in a V.A. Outpatient Clinic. Vera went to work for the United States Air Force Space Division as a Contract Price Analyst for the Northrop Corporation. She retired in 1986 and moved back to Manville, NJ. Vera graduated from Pepperdine University in 1982 with a Bachelor of Science Degree and obtained her California CPA License. She belonged to the Legal Secretary Association and the American Society of Women Accountants.
She really enjoyed spending her time with her niece and nephews, was an avid reader, enjoyed using her computer, and loved traveling the world with her friends when she was younger. Aunt Vera was always willing to lend a helping hand to those close to her and will be sadly missed.
The Viewing will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 7:30 to 8:30 AM at the Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ. The Funeral Mass will follow at 9:00 AM at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Hillsborough, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 15, 2019