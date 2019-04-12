|
|
Vera I. Baier
Bayville - Vera I. Baier died on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Bayville Manor Assisted Living in Bayville. She was 93.
She was born in East Brunswick and lived in Milltown before moving to Bayville three and a half years ago. She worked for Johnson and Johnson in New Brunswick for fifteen years and later worked at the Sears and Roebuck candy counter until her retirement.
Mrs. Baier was an active member of Saint Paul's United Church of Christ in Milltown where she was a Sunday school teacher.
She was predeceased by her husband Frank H. Baier in 2012; her parents Joseph and Esther (Antal) Tarjani; her sister Helen Golubov; and two brothers - Joseph Tarjani and Robert Tarjani. Mrs. Baier was the beloved mother of three children - Karen Metallo and her husband Joseph of Sewell, Richard Baier and his wife Geri of Lanoka Harbor and Katherine Slattery of Barnegat; a was a devoted grandmother to five grandchildren - Darlene Iannucci, Colleen Wise, Eileen and her husband Steven Linde, Richard Baier Jr. and Cassidy Baier, as well as her eight great grandchildren.
Arrangements were by the Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. Burial was in Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 12, 2019