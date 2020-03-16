|
Vera Kioski
East Brunswick - Vera Kioski, 88, of East Brunswick peacefully passed away on March 14th, 2020 at The Chelsea at Forsgate where she resided for the last 3 years. Born Emma Vera Logan, she was the youngest of 14 children of the Logan family of Spotswood, New Jersey.
Many knew Vera from her time working for the Bristol Myers Squibb Company where she retired in 1993 and from her active role in the East Brunswick community, including a strong presence with the East Brunswick Senior Center.
She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Kioski, in 1986, brothers, Raymond, Buster, William, Jimmy, Joe and Jack, sisters, Beatrice, Violet, Catherine and Gladys.
She is survived by her children Joseph J Kioski and wife Diane of Monroe, and Diane R Romatowski and husband Donald of East Brunswick. Also surviving are her grandchildren Adam, Stefanie and Bradley who were her pride and joy, and whom she loved taking care of as kids. Vera is also survived by her sister, Marie Sankner of Parlin, NJ. Vera was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother.
Vera had a passion for living each day to the fullest, often spending time with friends and family in between traveling to various areas of the country; she was always on the move and ready to go everywhere and anywhere.
Calling hours will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.
A prayer service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Rezem Funeral Home followed by burial at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.
In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Slovak Society, 351 Valley Brook Road, McMurray, PA 15317
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020