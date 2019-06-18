|
|
Vera Marie Warner
Metuchen - Vera Marie Warner, 90, of Metuchen died Monday, June 3, 2019 at JFK Hartwyck at Edison Estates.
Born in Newark, she has resided in Metuchen since 1954.
Vera was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral in Metuchen.
She was predeceased by her husband Lynn Joseph Warner, who died in 1996.
She is survived by her children Lynn Michael Warner (Suzanne), Mark Warner (Michele) and Laura Rogan (Boaz); eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 11 AM until 12:30 PM; with a service at 12:30 PM at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com. in lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Edison Animal Shelter 125 Municipal Blvd, Edison, NJ 08817
Published in Home News Tribune on June 18, 2019