Vera Schinko Schijan
Old Bridge - Vera Schinko Schijan, age 93 of Old Bridge, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge. Born in Belarus, she immigrated to the United States in 1952. She lived in South River for many years before moving to Old Bridge in December. Before her retirement, Vera worked as a packer at Sunshine Biscuit in Sayreville. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church in South River.
She is predeceased by her parents Maximum and Christina Schinko and her husband Stefan Schijan.
Surviving are her son Nikolai Schijan, her daughters Marie Mioduszewski and her husband Allen, Valentina Dix and her husband Kenneth and her granddaughter Christina LaRusso.
Funeral services will be Thursday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave South River, followed by a 10:00am service at Sts. Peter & Paul RO Church in South River. Burial will take place at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in South River.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Panahida prayer service will be Wednesday at 7:00pm.
Letters of condolence, direction and completed arrangements may be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 21, 2019