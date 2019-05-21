Services
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
(732) 254-0428
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
7:00 PM
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:30 AM
M A Maliszewski Funeral Home
218 Whitehead Ave
South River, NJ 08882
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul RO Church
South River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Schijan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Schinko Schijan

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera Schinko Schijan Obituary
Vera Schinko Schijan

Old Bridge - Vera Schinko Schijan, age 93 of Old Bridge, passed away Sunday May 19, 2019 at Roosevelt Care Center in Old Bridge. Born in Belarus, she immigrated to the United States in 1952. She lived in South River for many years before moving to Old Bridge in December. Before her retirement, Vera worked as a packer at Sunshine Biscuit in Sayreville. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Church in South River.

She is predeceased by her parents Maximum and Christina Schinko and her husband Stefan Schijan.

Surviving are her son Nikolai Schijan, her daughters Marie Mioduszewski and her husband Allen, Valentina Dix and her husband Kenneth and her granddaughter Christina LaRusso.

Funeral services will be Thursday 9:30am from the Maliszewski Funeral Home 218 Whitehead Ave South River, followed by a 10:00am service at Sts. Peter & Paul RO Church in South River. Burial will take place at Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery in South River.

Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Panahida prayer service will be Wednesday at 7:00pm.

Letters of condolence, direction and completed arrangements may be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now