|
|
Vera Supko
Fords - Vera Supko, 98, of Fords, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 at the J.F.K. Medical Center in Edison. Mrs. Supko was born in Perth Amboy to the late John and Elizabeth Silagyi and had lived the last sixty seven years in Fords. She was a 1938 graduatebof Perth Amboy High School. She also attended Drake Business School in Perth Amboy.
Vera was employed as an Executive Secretary with the Federal Government for thirty years with service at Camp Kilmer, Raritan Arsenal and retiring from the United States Small Business Administration in June, 1979. She was a member of Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords. Member and former recording secretary of the Fords - Keasbey Senior Citizens Club, The National Association of Retired Federal Employees and the State Chapter 1000, the Our Lady of Hungary sick and death benefit Society, former member of the Deborah Hospital Foundations " Save a Heart Chapter", former member of the St. Michael's Rosary and Sacred Heart Society. Mrs. Supko was predeceased by her husband Andrew F. Supko in 2006, a brother John Silagyi and a sister Eleanor Lagonia.
She is survived by her son, Andrew J. Supko of Roswell, GA, her daughter, Charlotte Supko of Fords and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday 10:00 am at the Mitruska Funeral Home, Inc., 531 New Brunswick Ave., Fords. Followed by a 10:30 am mass in the Our Lady of Peace Church, Fords. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery in Fords. Visitation hours will be held Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. To Leave Online Condolences, Please Visit Mitruskafuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019