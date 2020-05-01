|
|
Vera Swenticky
South River - Vera Swenticky, age 80 of South River, passed away Thursday April 30, 2020 at Care One in East Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick, she was a lifelong resident of South River. Before her retirement, Vera worked as a secretary for many years with Carter Wallace Industries in Spotswood. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church in South River.
Surviving are her sons Greg and Raymond Sprogis, her granddaughter Taylor Sprogis and her brother Frederick Swenticky.
All services are private due to the COVID-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings, under the direction of Maliszewski Funeral Home, South River, NJ 08882. Letters of condolence may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2020