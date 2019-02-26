Services
Gowen Funeral Home
239 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 249-6120
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
New Brunswick - Mrs. Vera (Tektinovova) Telemdschinow, 78, of New Brunswick passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at her residence. Born in Prague, the Czech Republic, she came to the USA settling in Pennsylvania. Vera has been a New Brunswick resident for over 30 years.

Mrs. Telemdschinow enjoyed reading, traveling and was particularly fond of animals.

She was predeceased by her husband Schardo in 2008. Surviving is her daughter Joann, of New Brunswick.

A Blessing for the repose of her soul will be offered on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 am at the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ. Interment will follow in the Van Liew Cemetery, North Brunswick. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday morning from 9 am till the Blessing.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 26, 2019
