Verlyn "Van" G. Van Houten
Somerset: - Verlyn "Van" G. Van Houten 81, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 16, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born September 16, 1937, in Redfield, South Dakota to his dear parents Esther Roller and Peter Van Houten. Van was a devoted husband, father and loving grandfather. He was a dedicated 7th grade Science Teacher in the Bridgewater Raritan School District and a Raritan Boro Councilman from January 1, 1986, to February 28, 1991. He loved gardening, taking walks, traveling and was an avid reader.
He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret of 56 years, his two children, Christopher and Laura, and his three grandchildren, Talia, Christina, and Christopher.
Van is predeceased by his parents, two sisters and two brothers.
He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, keen sense of humor and loving nature.
Viewing will be Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 12-3pm with religious service at 2:00 pm conducted by Pastor June Tamburro from the Bridgewater United Methodist Church and Chaplain Tim Clarkson from Compassionate Care at Bongiovi Funeral Home, 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ.
Burial is Private.
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Mar. 19, 2019