Verna Marie (Miller) Repas passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20th, 2020 at the age of 98. Verna was born on April 23, 1922 to Anna Funk Miller and Jacob Miller. She survives her siblings Ann Miller Wright and Howard Miller. She attended the Milltown School and then graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1941. She is survived by her eldest child Jane Ann Repas of somewhere in Hunterdon County, NJ and son Jon Jay "Rip" Repas of Green Brook, NJ. Verna survives her husband Emil "Rip" Repas who wed on June 22, 1950. Verna also is survived by her nieces and nephews Many Ann Smith, Thomas Wright, Jack Wright, and Barbara Wright and predeceased Cathy Wright Bersch.



Verna spent most of her life living in Green Brook. She and Rip owned and operated Rip's Liquor Shoppe for 32 years from 1955 to 1987 and was involved in many Green Brook Township organizations. She volunteered for the Raritan Valley Hospital Auxiliary and Green Brook Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to the Green Brook Senior Center and loved playing cards and board games and was deemed the "Pinochle Queen" as everyone wanted to be her card partner.



Verna had a very warm personality and had the ability to make everyone feel welcome, there isn't a soul around that did not love seeing her. She spent summers in Seaside Heights / Ortley Beach often arriving at the shore in April and not leaving again until October. Spending the early years at Anne Repas SSH rooming house and Carteret Ave beach. Later she was one of the primary owners at Royal Sands West Condo Association where she found a home and community, spending beach time in the Surf Cottages Homeowners Association.



In this ever-changing world of social distancing, there will be a "walk-through" viewing at Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, in Dunellen,on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 9am to 11am. There will be a funeral mass at St John's Catholic Church at 11:15am where she was a parishioner for many years. Verna Repas has requested to be cremated and in lieu of flowers, any donations in her name be made to the Green Brook Senior Center, 121 Rock Avenue, Green Brook, NJ 08812.



