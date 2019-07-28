|
Veronica Austin
Carteret - Veronica Austin, 74 of Carteret passed on to join her son's on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home.
Born in Jersey City, Veronica resided in Virginia Beach for many years before settling in Carteret 23 years ago. She was an avid beach goer, disco dancer and enjoyed playing Bingo and slots in Atlantic City. Veronica was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Veronica was predeceased by her parents, John and Veronica Bedford as well as two son's, Donald and Scott Farawell. Surviving are her children, Dawn Farawell, Monica Campece and her husband Peter; grandchildren, Craig Farawell and his wife Katelyn, Tyler Farawell, Peter Jr., Dominic and Gianna Campece as well as great grandchildren, Penelope and Adeline Farawell.
Funeral services will begin at 9am on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at S. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church in Port Reading. Interment will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in Kenilworth.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 28, 2019