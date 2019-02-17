Services
Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
For more information about
Veronica Brzoska
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church
Sarasota, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Brzoska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Brzoska


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Veronica Brzoska Obituary
Veronica Brzoska

Bradenton, FL - Veronica "Ronnie" Brzoska, 96, formerly of Somerset, NJ, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.

Ronnie is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, after 61 years of marriage. Also predeceased were sisters Xenia Brockman and Priscilla Panettiere, brother Lawrence Dmuchowski, and lifelong, best friend Carmela Andrews.

Survived by loving daughter Joanne Brzoska Lain, with whom she lived in Bradenton, FL, and son Thomas Brzoska of Venice, FL. Also survived by sister Rita York of Somerville NJ, and brother Vincent Dmuchowski, Sr. of Sarasota, FL.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on February 22, 2019. Private funeral service.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home
Download Now