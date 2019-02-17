|
|
Veronica Brzoska
Bradenton, FL - Veronica "Ronnie" Brzoska, 96, formerly of Somerset, NJ, passed away on February 4, 2019 in Bradenton, FL.
Ronnie is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, after 61 years of marriage. Also predeceased were sisters Xenia Brockman and Priscilla Panettiere, brother Lawrence Dmuchowski, and lifelong, best friend Carmela Andrews.
Survived by loving daughter Joanne Brzoska Lain, with whom she lived in Bradenton, FL, and son Thomas Brzoska of Venice, FL. Also survived by sister Rita York of Somerville NJ, and brother Vincent Dmuchowski, Sr. of Sarasota, FL.
A memorial mass will be celebrated on February 22, 2019. Private funeral service.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 17, 2019