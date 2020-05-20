|
Veronica Jenkins
Toms River - Veronica "Ronnie" (Higgins) Jenkins died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Community Medical Center in Toms River. She was 77.
Born in New Brunswick to the late Edward and Mary (Ola) Higgins, she lived in Spiro, Oklahoma before moving to Toms River in 2009. She had worked as a cashier for Pierre's Deli in South Brunswick before her retirement in 1998.
Surviving are her husband of 34 years Charles Jenkins; her son Ronald Dzingleski of Helmetta; her daughter Carol Lynn Estrella of Middlesex New Jersey; two step daughter's Patti along with her husband Mike Miozzi of Ormand Beach Florida, Marion Jenkins of Spring Hill Florida, two brothers - Thomas Higgins of Boca Raton, Florida and Richard Higgins of Burlington; six sisters - Sally Maurer of Somerset, Pat Riczu of Milltown, Theresa Cupano of Toms River, Mary Taormina of North Brunswick, Linda Sala of South Plainfield and Laura Finlaw of Freehold; several loving nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services with burial in Franklin Memorial Park in North Brunswick were under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020