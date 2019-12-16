Services
Veronica "Ronnie" LaFace

Veronica "Ronnie" LaFace Obituary
Veronica "Ronnie" LaFace

East Brunswick - Veronica "Ronnie" LaFace, 92, of East Brunswick, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019 at her home. Born in Beaverdale, PA, she grew up in Elizabeth, NJ. She has resided in East Brunswick for the last 54 years of her life.

She was a licensed Hairdresser and Homemaker. Ronnie was a communicant of Saint Bartholomew's Church and volunteered for the past 50 years and was also a member of the Alter Rosary Society.

She is preceded in death by her husband Laurence in 2019, brothers Bernard Peron and Charles Peron.

Surviving is her Daughter Barbara Michaels (Victor), her brother James Peron (Eva), sister in-law Barbara Peron and her nieces and nephews Patricia Kratzer (Robert), JoAnn Quaglia (Flavio), Thomas Peron (JoAnn) and Marie Kelly (Michael).

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. A mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10AM at St. Bartholomew Church, East Brunswick. Burial will follow at St Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
