|
|
Veronica Meirose Matseur
Somerset Woods - Veronica Meirose Matseur , Passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at Somerset Woods nursing home. Veronica was affectionately known as "Honey". She was 100 years old. She lived most of her life in Milltown, NJ where she married and raised her loving family. Veronica was a Communicant at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Milltown. She taught catechism and volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes School in the cafeteria. During World War II, She worked as a seamstress providing uniforms for the soldiers as well as worked at Flako. Predeceased by her dear Brother George Meirose and Sister Anna Carson. Veronica is survived by her Cherished Daughters Janice Super( Frank) and Karen Goldberg. She is Loving Grandmother to her grandson George Meirose and Step Grandson Frank Michael Super .Veronica was loved and cherished by all her family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Funeral Arrangements being handled by Bronson & Guthlein Funeral Home
152 North Main Street, Milltown, NJ
Family and Friends may visit Monday From 6-8pm
Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church Tuesday 10am.
Interment Holy Cross Burial Park
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019