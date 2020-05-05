|
Veronica Szegesky
Somerset - Veronica Szegesky, 98, died Saturday, May 02, 2020 at Parker in Monroe, New Jersey.
Mrs. Szegesky was born March 30, 1922 in Perth Amboy, NJ to the late Peter and Elizabeth (Totin) Kaminsky. She lived in New Brunswick for 25 years and in Rossmoor (Monroe) for 25. She then relocated and settled in Somerset.
Veronica was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church in New Brunswick, where she was a member of the Alter Society, Ladies Guild, Organist, and the 1st lady Church Trustee. Veronica and her husband Andy owned and operated a successful clothing manufacturer, Acme Knitwear, for many years in Perth Amboy. She also worked for Flagstaff foods in Perth Amboy. Veronica loved cooking traditional family dishes and baking was a passion - she often made the bread that was used in Communion at her church. Veronica had a servants heart and loved her Lord.
Mrs. Szegesky was preceded in death by her parents and her husband in 2007, Andrew Szegesky.
She is survived by her cousin, Michael Volosin, Barbara Hock and her husband Joe, Tom and her wife Diane Johnson, James Johnson, Michael & his wife Priscilla Johnson, Marilyn McCarron and husband Bob, Lawrence Gruza Jr. and his wife Jan; her nephew, Robert Vaillancourt; her friends, Blase Scurato, Robin Lucas and One of her good friends of over 45 years, Angela Somogyi; her three god daughters and one godson.
Services will be private under the care and direction of the Gleason Funeral Home.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 5 to May 6, 2020