Services
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
Woodbridge, NJ
View Map
Resources
Veronica Zullo Obituary
Veronica Zullo

Woodbridge - Veronica Zullo passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. She was 89 years old.

Born in Carteret, she has resided in Woodbridge since 1953.

Mrs. Zullo served with the Joint Chiefs of Staff gathering information during the Eisenhower administration; and was a communicant of Saint James Catholic Church in Woodbridge.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Edward Zullo, in 2004; and daughter, Theresa Joy Zullo, in 1955.

Surviving are her sons, Edward C. Zullo of Yardley, PA, Thomas J. Zullo of Woodbridge and Gerald R. Zullo of Woodbridge.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 9:00 a.m. at Saint James Catholic Church, Woodbridge. Interment will be in Saint James Cemetery, Woodbridge. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 11, 2019
