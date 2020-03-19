|
Vicenta Ayala
Perth Amboy - Vicenta Ayala (nee Ortiz), 87 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
Vicenta was born and raised in Santa Isabel, Puerto Rico and came to Perth Amboy 60 years ago. She was a seamstress for Mel's Children's Store, Perth Amboy for many years. She retired many years ago. Vicenta was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She loved spending time with family and friends especially watching softball games and her New York Yankees.
She is preceded in death by her loving children Lizabeth Bonilla, Joe Pabon and Minerva Holowaty; her parents Emeterio Ortiz and Anastacia Rivera.
She is survived by her devoted children Joel and his wife Marilyn Pabon, Arleen and her husband Paul Hernandez, Annabel Pabon, Yvette Ayala Fernandez and her husband Milton; mother~in~law of Angel Bonilla, Alida Pabon and Richard Holowaty; dear sister of 4 sisters and 2 brothers; adored grandmother of 12 grandchildren and great~grandmother of 19; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 10 am at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Friday from 3 ~ 7 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020