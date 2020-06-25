Vicki Thoden



Vicki Thoden, 69, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, NJ. Born in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late William (Talmadge) Turner and Patricia (Johnson) Turner, she had resided at the Rehab at Rivers Edge in Raritan NJ.



Vicki dedicated her life to raising and taking care of her family. She loved her cats and spending time with friends and family. She enjoyed art, calligraphy, writing, music and movie soundtracks. She opened her heart and her home to many of her son's friends. She was quick to be nice and friendly to strangers and always gave as much as she could to her community. She volunteered her whole life from helping at the schools to pet adoption agencies. She loved and cared for her grandson, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Beside her father, Vicki was predeceased by her grandmother Ruby Turner.



Vicki leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving mother, Patricia Turner, her husband Richard Thoden, her cherished sons, Troy Thoden and his wife Jen, and Ross Thoden. She will be deeply missed by her cherished grandson Jamisen Thoden whom she adored. Vicki is also survived by her brother, Vince Turner and his wife Deann, and sister, Diane Turner (Hart).



Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835.









