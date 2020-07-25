1/
Victor C. Cirillo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victor C. Cirillo

Victor C. Cirillo, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born in Italy on August 11th, 1945 to the late Corinna and Victor A. Cirillo.

Victor faithfully served our Country in the United States Air Force. He worked construction for many years all over the state of NJ before his retirement. He was known as a Ham Radio enthusiast, dedicating a whole room to his collection. His call sign was "N2KVN." Victor loved to collect QSL cards, garden and spend time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Maryann (Petty), his sisters-in-law's; Linda Macintyre of Middlesex, Lola Pozgay and husband Ronnie of Somerset, Florence Lee Stolfo and husband Vito of North Carolina, brother-in-law's, George Petty and wife Laura of Piscataway, and William Petty and wife Jennifer of North Carolina, his loving black lab, Allie, and many loving nieces and nephews.

There will be a visitation on Tuesday; July 28th from 9-11AM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral service will take place after the visitation. Burial to follow with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sheenan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Funeral service
Sheenan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheenan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved