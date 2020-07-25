Victor C. Cirillo
Victor C. Cirillo, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born in Italy on August 11th, 1945 to the late Corinna and Victor A. Cirillo.
Victor faithfully served our Country in the United States Air Force. He worked construction for many years all over the state of NJ before his retirement. He was known as a Ham Radio enthusiast, dedicating a whole room to his collection. His call sign was "N2KVN." Victor loved to collect QSL cards, garden and spend time with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Maryann (Petty), his sisters-in-law's; Linda Macintyre of Middlesex, Lola Pozgay and husband Ronnie of Somerset, Florence Lee Stolfo and husband Vito of North Carolina, brother-in-law's, George Petty and wife Laura of Piscataway, and William Petty and wife Jennifer of North Carolina, his loving black lab, Allie, and many loving nieces and nephews.
There will be a visitation on Tuesday; July 28th from 9-11AM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave, Dunellen. A funeral service will take place after the visitation. Burial to follow with military honors at Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com