Victor D. Barus
Milltown - Victor D. Barus, "Pop" passed away peacefully on Sunday April 12, 2020 at his home in Milltown, NJ. He was 90 years old. Born in East Brunswick, Victor was a proud resident of Milltown where he lived most of his life. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War and was honored as a Hometown Hero in 2012. Victor owned Vic's Auto Parts & Service in East Brunswick, providing a service to his community for 25 years, before retiring in 2000. He was an Exempt Fireman with the Milltown Fire Department, and he was a member of the American Legion Post 25 in Milltown.
Vic enjoyed working in his yard and tending to his garden. He spent many evenings hosting family dinners and holidays. No matter where he was, he would always seem to know someone, which is a testament to the type of loving and kind man he was. He always strived to help others. Most importantly he was a hardworking, family man who always put his family's needs before himself. He will be deeply missed.
Surviving is his loving wife of 65 years, Angelina (Adochio) Barus; his son Daniel V. Barus of Chesterfield, NJ; his daughters and son-in-laws, Joanne and Charles McMichael of Lawrenceville, NJ; and Wendy and Darryl DiBrigida of Scarborough, ME; and 7 grandchildren Danielle, Chris, Tim, Mark, Ryan, Megan, and Rebecca.
He's predeceased by his sisters Yolanda Schickner, Marguerite Dincuff, Helen Moscar and Rose Roberts.
Burial will be private at Brig General William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Park in Wrightstown NJ. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020