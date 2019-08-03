|
Victor G. Franyo
formerly of Carteret - Victor G. Franyo, a longtime resident of Carteret, New Jersey, passed away on July 31, 2019 at age 82. He was born in Pilisvorosvar, Hungary and was forced to leave behind his beloved country in 1956 due to Hungarian Revolution thus making his new home in the United States. He worked for 30 years at General Motors in Linden, New Jersey. He was a long time member of the Hungarian Athletic Club in New Brunswick as well as to the Deutscher Club of Clark, New Jersey. He was also an active choir member in the Hungarian Reformed Church in both Carteret and Perth Amboy, New Jersey.
Victor was preceded in death by his father Joseph, mother Rozalia, wife Anna and 12 siblings. Victor is survived by his significant loving companion Beata and her mother Julianna of Marlboro, New Jersey. Victor was an amazing friend and partner as well as a wonderful, extra ordinary man, a true gentleman. He touched many lives with his vivacious attitude toward life and intelligence. He never gave up and fought a great fight to enjoy life!
Visiting hours will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret, NJ from 2 PM to 6 PM. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Hungarian Reformed Church, 331 Kirkland Place, Perth Amboy, NJ at 10 AM.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 3, 2019